Carillion (LON:CLLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.27). Carillion shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,330 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.20.
About Carillion (LON:CLLN)
Read More
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.