CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

PRTS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.61. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

