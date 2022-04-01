Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.47

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.47 ($18.10) and traded as high as €19.35 ($21.26). Carrefour shares last traded at €19.26 ($21.16), with a volume of 2,891,150 shares changing hands.

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.50.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.