Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $173.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.55.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $97.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

