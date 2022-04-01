Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%.

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

