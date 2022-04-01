Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%.
Shares of CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
