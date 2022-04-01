Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

