CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $91.57. 17,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

