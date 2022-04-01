CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

