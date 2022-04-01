Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

