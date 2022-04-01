Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

