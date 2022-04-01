Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CE opened at $142.87 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.