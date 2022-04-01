CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.20

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 32324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

