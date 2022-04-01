Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.56).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.20) on Monday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

