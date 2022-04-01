Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

CJPRY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.