Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
CJPRY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.25.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.