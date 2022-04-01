Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LEU opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.