Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
WBX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.