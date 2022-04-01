Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

WBX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,937,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

