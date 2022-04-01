Charles Dadswell Sells 368 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.23.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
