Charles Dadswell Sells 368 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.23.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.