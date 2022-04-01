Charles E. Iv Mather Acquires 4,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.