Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. 305,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,356. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

