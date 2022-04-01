Charter Trust Co. Has $11.36 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 239,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.