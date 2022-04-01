Charter Trust Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.56 and its 200 day moving average is $324.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

