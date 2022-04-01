Charter Trust Co. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.16. 136,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

