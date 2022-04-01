Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.