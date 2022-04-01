Charter Trust Co. Sells 249 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

