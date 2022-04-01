Charter Trust Co. Sells 537 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.35. 60,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $348.84 and a 52-week high of $586.32. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

