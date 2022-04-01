Charter Trust Co. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $263.11. 39,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

