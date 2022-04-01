Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$12.75. 463,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 289.77. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

