Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.25

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHW. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30. Insiders sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $397,355 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.