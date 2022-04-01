Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 42,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

