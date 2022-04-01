China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

