China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NYSE LFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 30,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,118. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.