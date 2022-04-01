China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE LFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 30,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,118. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

