CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $26.29 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

