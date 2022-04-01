Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Ciena stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

