Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.32

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.32 and last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 373561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.