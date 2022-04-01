Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

