Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

