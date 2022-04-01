Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO J. Michael Hansen Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $425.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $334.61 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

