Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 119,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,321,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

