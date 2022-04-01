Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

