Citigroup Cuts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $27.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.