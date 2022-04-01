Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.09. 907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

