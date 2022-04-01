Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.61 on Friday. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.09 million, a PE ratio of -157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

