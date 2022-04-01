Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612. Civeo has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.