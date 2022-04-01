Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.14). Approximately 2,299,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,283,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Peter Baxter acquired 35,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($38,970.40).

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising Â£350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

