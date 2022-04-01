Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys Shares of 4,797 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. PACCAR makes up about 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $84.74. 41,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,026. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

