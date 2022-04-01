Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $269,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,882. The stock has a market cap of $728.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

