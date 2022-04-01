Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,811. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.