Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRXT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

