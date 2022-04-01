Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

NYSE CLH opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

