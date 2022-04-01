Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $127.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $149.25.

Clorox stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

