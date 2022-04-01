Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

